ICON (ICX) Trading Up 17% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ICON has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $355.57 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,137,983 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,103,896.8461336 with 987,103,896.5595715 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35815593 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,793,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
