ICON (ICX) Trading Up 17% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ICON has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $355.57 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,137,983 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,103,896.8461336 with 987,103,896.5595715 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35815593 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $72,793,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.