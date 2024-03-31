IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Trading Up 0.5 %

IDACORP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 258,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.