Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

