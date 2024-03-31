Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INCZY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 9,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.