Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.92.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
