Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.92.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

