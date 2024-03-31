Insider Selling: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £130,463.74 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £130,463.74 ($164,872.67).

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.22. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The firm has a market cap of £215.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

MACF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

