Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of INSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
