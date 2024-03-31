Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of INSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

