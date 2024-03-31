Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 29th total of 319,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 1,212,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,825. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

