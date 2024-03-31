Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 29th total of 319,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
INTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 1,212,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,825. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Read More
