Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TILE opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,255,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Interface by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Interface by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Interface by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Interface by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

