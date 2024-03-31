Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,261. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
