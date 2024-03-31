Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,261. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.