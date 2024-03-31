Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.87. 2,261,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

