Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 1,657,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical daily volume of 98,917 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

