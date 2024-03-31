IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOBT remained flat at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 3,157,894 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.