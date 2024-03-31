Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Ionic Inflation Protection ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:CPII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Company Profile
