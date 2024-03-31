IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESGB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693. IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
