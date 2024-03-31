IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IQHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Get IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF alerts:

About IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (IQHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg VLI High Yield index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities from around the world that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria.

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.