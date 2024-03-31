IRON Financial LLC Sells 271 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.91 and its 200 day moving average is $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

