Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $80.21. 1,345,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

