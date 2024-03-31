iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:STIP)

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 387,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

