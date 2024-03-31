iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

