iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

