iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $259 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,520.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

