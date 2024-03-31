iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

