iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares CMBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.10. 45,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.