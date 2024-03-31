iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Cut by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 245,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

