iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 395,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,299. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

