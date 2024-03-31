iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.