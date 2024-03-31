iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

