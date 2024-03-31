iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

