iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

