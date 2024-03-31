iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 383,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,641. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

