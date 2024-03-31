iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 383,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,641. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.