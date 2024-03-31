iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FALN)

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

