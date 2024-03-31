iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.62. 412,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

