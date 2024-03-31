iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

