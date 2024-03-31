iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

