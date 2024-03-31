iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 195,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,511,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.