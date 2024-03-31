iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

