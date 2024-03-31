iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTJ stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

