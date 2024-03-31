iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 80,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,432. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

