iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $26.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

