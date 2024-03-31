iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Plans $0.20 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

