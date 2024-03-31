iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

