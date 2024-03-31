iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.