iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

