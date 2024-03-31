iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Plans $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBIH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $25.94.
