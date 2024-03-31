iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

