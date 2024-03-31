iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:IBIJ)

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.74. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

