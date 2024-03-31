iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GVI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.97.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.