iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 947.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

