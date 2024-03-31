iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEMB stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

